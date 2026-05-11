Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 23,785 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,794 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Bio-Techne worth $22,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 506.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bio-Techne from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $72.16.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $311.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $316.11 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.05%.The business's revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Bio-Techne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation NASDAQ: TECH is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

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