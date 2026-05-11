Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 8,615 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,317 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.07% of Synopsys worth $63,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $516.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.18 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $434.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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