Nicholas Company Inc. Has $13.01 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,690 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 1,081,680 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.'s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 301,846 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 14,938 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here