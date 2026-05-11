Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $57,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Texas Instruments, including Q2 2026, FY2026, Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a Strong-Buy rating. Higher earnings forecasts can signal improving fundamentals and justify a higher valuation.

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Texas Instruments, including Q2 2026, FY2026, Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a rating. Higher earnings forecasts can signal improving fundamentals and justify a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Texas Instruments as a stock benefiting from AI-fueled semiconductor demand, with analysts pointing to steady chip sales across the broader industry. This supports the view that end-market demand remains healthy. Article: 4 Solid Stocks to Buy as AI Powers Steady Semiconductor Sales

Recent coverage highlighted Texas Instruments as a stock benefiting from AI-fueled semiconductor demand, with analysts pointing to steady chip sales across the broader industry. This supports the view that end-market demand remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Another article noted Texas Instruments climbed after beating Q1 estimates and guiding Q2 above expectations, with management pointing to strength in data center, industrial, and AI-related markets. That reinforces confidence in near-term revenue and margin momentum. Article: Texas Instruments (TXN) Is Up 7.5% After Beating Q1 Estimates And Raising Q2 Outlook - What's Changed

Another article noted Texas Instruments climbed after beating Q1 estimates and guiding Q2 above expectations, with management pointing to strength in data center, industrial, and AI-related markets. That reinforces confidence in near-term revenue and margin momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also published a momentum-focused piece calling Texas Instruments a potential top pick for momentum investors, which may add to trader interest but does not represent a direct business development. Article: Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Texas Instruments (TXN) Is a Great Choice

Zacks also published a momentum-focused piece calling Texas Instruments a potential top pick for momentum investors, which may add to trader interest but does not represent a direct business development. Negative Sentiment: One filing noted insider selling by CEO Haviv Ilan, who sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments. Insider sales can sometimes raise caution, although the impact may be limited if viewed as routine trading.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,080 shares of company stock valued at $89,405,821. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $287.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $292.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $216.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $261.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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