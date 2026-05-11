Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 85,360 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.'s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manske Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 4,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock opened at $66.78 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 117.84%.

More Skyworks Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several brokers raised their price targets on Skyworks Solutions, including Loop Capital, Craig Hallum, UBS, TD Cowen, KeyCorp, JPMorgan, Citi, BNP Paribas Exane, and others, with new targets mostly in the $70 to $85 range. Article Link

Several brokers raised their price targets on Skyworks Solutions, including Loop Capital, Craig Hallum, UBS, TD Cowen, KeyCorp, JPMorgan, Citi, BNP Paribas Exane, and others, with new targets mostly in the $70 to $85 range. Positive Sentiment: Skyworks recently beat second-quarter EPS estimates, which reinforced the view that earnings momentum may be improving and helped support bullish analyst forecasts. Article Link

Skyworks recently beat second-quarter EPS estimates, which reinforced the view that earnings momentum may be improving and helped support bullish analyst forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain cautious overall despite the higher targets, with some firms still carrying neutral or hold ratings, signaling that upside expectations are not universally strong. Article Link

Analysts remain cautious overall despite the higher targets, with some firms still carrying neutral or hold ratings, signaling that upside expectations are not universally strong. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder litigation firm announced an investigation into possible fiduciary-duty breaches by Skyworks officers and directors, which could create legal overhang and weigh on sentiment. Article Link

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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