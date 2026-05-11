Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Nicholas Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Alliant Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nicholas Company Inc. opened a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter, buying 88,235 shares valued at about $5.74 million.
  • Institutional ownership in Alliant Energy remains high, with 79.90% of the stock held by institutional investors, and several other funds also recently added stakes.
  • Analysts are broadly positive on the stock: Alliant Energy has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with a $76.60 average price target, while the company also reported earnings that matched estimates and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.535 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Alliant Energy.

Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 256.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Alliant Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. Alliant Energy Corporation has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Alliant Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Alliant Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alliant Energy wasn't on the list.

While Alliant Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines