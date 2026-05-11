Nicholas Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,415 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $331.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $355.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $357.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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