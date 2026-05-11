Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 10,730 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,330 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of Revvity worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the company's stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company's stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,120 shares of the company's stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

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Revvity Price Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $101.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.22 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The business's 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.90.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.07 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Revvity's payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Revvity from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Revvity from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price target on Revvity in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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