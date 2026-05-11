Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,288 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.'s holdings in AMETEK were worth $22,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in AMETEK by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Stock Down 0.1%

AME opened at $232.17 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $225.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $170.95 and a one year high of $243.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is 20.54%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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