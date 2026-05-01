Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,149 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,041 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 6.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $100,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company's stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the company's stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA priority review and label expansion lift pipeline outlook — the FDA granted Priority Review for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and approved a supplemental NDA for CAPLYTA, broadening J&J’s late‑stage and approved drug mix and improving near‑term revenue/valuation visibility. FDA Decisions Put Johnson & Johnson’s Growth And Valuation In Focus

FDA priority review and label expansion lift pipeline outlook — the FDA granted Priority Review for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and approved a supplemental NDA for CAPLYTA, broadening J&J’s late‑stage and approved drug mix and improving near‑term revenue/valuation visibility. Positive Sentiment: Clinical readout supports commercial potential — updated Phase 3 Vivacity‑MG3 data show sustained efficacy for IMAAVY in generalized myasthenia, strengthening the drug’s commercial case if approved and reducing clinical risk for a material growth driver. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Highlights Sustained Efficacy in Vivacity-MG3 Trial

Clinical readout supports commercial potential — updated Phase 3 Vivacity‑MG3 data show sustained efficacy for IMAAVY in generalized myasthenia, strengthening the drug’s commercial case if approved and reducing clinical risk for a material growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Orderly IR succession reduces governance risk — J&J named Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations (effective May 7), replacing Darren Snellgrove; the quick internal replacement suggests continuity in communications with investors. Johnson & Johnson Appoints Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations

Orderly IR succession reduces governance risk — J&J named Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations (effective May 7), replacing Darren Snellgrove; the quick internal replacement suggests continuity in communications with investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades lift earnings outlook — Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS estimates for JNJ, signaling modestly stronger consensus fundamentals that can support multiple expansion. (Analyst note reported April 27)

Analyst upgrades lift earnings outlook — Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS estimates for JNJ, signaling modestly stronger consensus fundamentals that can support multiple expansion. (Analyst note reported April 27) Neutral Sentiment: Talent move to Halozyme could be mixed — Halozyme’s appointment of a new CFO (a veteran from J&J) highlights J&J’s role as a talent source; impact on JNJ is likely neutral given the rapid IR replacement but worth watching for further departures. Halozyme Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Drive Growth

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2%

JNJ stock opened at $230.14 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $238.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.50. The stock has a market cap of $554.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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