Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Decreases Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,766 shares of the company's stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $81.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm's 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,726 shares of company stock worth $62,547,977. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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