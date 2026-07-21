NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,934 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 236,262 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in NIKE were worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, ANB Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ANB Bank now owns 25,451 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE NKE opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,453,681.94. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of NIKE to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.80.

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NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

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