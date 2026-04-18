Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires Shares of 77,718 Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,718 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here