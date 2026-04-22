Ninety One North America Inc. Buys Shares of 35,878 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,878 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $617.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 61.58%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here