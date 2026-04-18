Ninety One North America Inc. Has $48.42 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,944 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 2.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $48,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd now owns 181,506 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 38,267 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 26,076 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,749 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.63 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $82,518.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,747,975.32. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 22,680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $1,818,028.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,682.56. This trade represents a 51.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,636. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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