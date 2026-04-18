Ninety One North America Inc. Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 620.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,306,764 shares of the company's stock worth $6,190,326,000 after purchasing an additional 419,777 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,578 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,312,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $631,046,000 after acquiring an additional 550,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $620,595,000 after acquiring an additional 496,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 25.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,615,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $528,966,000 after acquiring an additional 730,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.29 and a 1 year high of $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $152.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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