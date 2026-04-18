Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 6,071 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,921 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.'s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 13,446 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,394 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $73,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,662,615 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $363,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,231 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $249.00 to $214.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $272.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total transaction of $2,197,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,608,736.62. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,345 shares of company stock worth $9,627,260 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $246.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company's fifty day moving average is $218.00 and its 200 day moving average is $226.12. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $250.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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