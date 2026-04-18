Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,655 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,712,908 shares of the company's stock worth $11,617,484,000 after buying an additional 1,522,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DoorDash by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,296,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,160,529,000 after acquiring an additional 909,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in DoorDash by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,865,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,955,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,728,667,000 after acquiring an additional 980,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,348,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $910,668,000 after acquiring an additional 96,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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DoorDash News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $183.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.93. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $165.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.14.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $300.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,119,491.66. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,850. The trade was a 52.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,406 shares of company stock worth $17,825,074. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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