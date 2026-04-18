Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Has $1.29 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd trimmed its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,445 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $7,996,723.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at $33,016,431. This trade represents a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KO stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $326.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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