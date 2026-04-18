Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Has $23.12 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,076 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.0% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $401.43.

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $370.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.67. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.84 and a twelve month high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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