Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Purchases 36,890 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,487 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,890 shares during the period. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 48,575 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho cut Zillow Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays raised Zillow Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Z

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 13,661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $604,499.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,248.50. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $235,615.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,805,466. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 60,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,986 in the last 90 days. 25.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Z stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $93.88. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 520.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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