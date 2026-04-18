Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,829,586 UBS Group AG $UBS

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,829,586 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $411,917,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of UBS Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,347,438 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,646,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,426 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,353,590 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,171,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417,945 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 254.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,671,310 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,601,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731,061 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,168,437 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,507,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,343,504 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,525,163,000 after purchasing an additional 386,264 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.30.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group
Key Headlines Impacting UBS Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS research activity: UBS analysts have been raising price targets and initiating coverage across several names (Merck price target hike; new Buy on Amneal; PT increases on BorgWarner and Dana), highlighting an active research franchise that supports deal flow and client engagement. UBS Raises Merck Price Forecast Amneal coverage initiated by UBS UBS Raises BorgWarner PT
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS has notified Australian companies that it ceased substantial-shareholder positions in Nanosonics and Insignia Financial — routine portfolio/asset-management disclosures that are unlikely to move UBS’s core capital story materially. UBS Ceases To Be Substantial Shareholder in Nanosonics UBS Exits Substantial Position in Insignia
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS Asset Management materially reduced its ServiceNow position in Q4 (reported large share removal) — a portfolio reallocation that signals active asset-management trimming but is not a direct corporate credit or capital event for UBS itself. ServiceNow coverage & holdings notes
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: A bank‑commissioned UBS study warns that Swiss government proposals for higher capital requirements on UBS could meaningfully drag on Switzerland’s economy — this underscores an ongoing regulatory battle that could raise capital costs or constrain return-on-equity. UBS capital rules could hurt Swiss economy
UBS Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $43.75 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UBS Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.
About UBS Group
(Free Report
)
UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.
Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.
See Also
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