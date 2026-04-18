Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 51,308 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,531 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 51,308 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.50% of Credicorp worth $114,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $293.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Credicorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Credicorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $297.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $331.84 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $338.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.75. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $183.51 and a 12 month high of $380.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 1st. The bank reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. NYSE: BAP is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp's principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

See Also

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