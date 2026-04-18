Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,701 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.86% of AGCO worth $66,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 100,693 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $315,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,301.76. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

AGCO Stock Up 2.8%

AGCO stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.95. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. AGCO Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.21%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Barclays boosted their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AGCO from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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