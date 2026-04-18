Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,782 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 20,210 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $73,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 27.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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