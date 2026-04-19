Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,650 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,912 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $760.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total transaction of $3,369,657.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,963,334.34. This trade represents a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total value of $7,337,038.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. This trade represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $589.25 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $402.85 and a 52-week high of $769.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $601.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $654.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

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