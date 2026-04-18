Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 163.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,195,201 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.72% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $657,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRSH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18,440.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,307,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRSH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRSH

Key Headlines Impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MRSH stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $173.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.89 and a 52-week high of $235.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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