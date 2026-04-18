Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,126 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,994 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.26% of Zoetis worth $144,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 17.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Zoetis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Stock Up 2.8%

Zoetis stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.29 and a fifty-two week high of $172.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.Zoetis's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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