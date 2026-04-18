Ninety One UK Ltd Has $109.19 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,947 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 65,876 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of TE Connectivity worth $109,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,080 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,899 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,571 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,833 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,260. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $306.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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