Ninety One UK Ltd Has $517.14 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,461 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 56,862 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.24% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $517,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $41,393,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $134,130,000 after purchasing an additional 62,790 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $631.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $526.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $501.60 and its 200-day moving average is $550.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.60%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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