Ninety One UK Ltd Has $60.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 161,040 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $60,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Truist Financial cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.36. The stock has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,748 shares of company stock worth $48,095,857. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here