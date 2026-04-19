Ninety One UK Ltd Has $8.90 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,031 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of CF Industries worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,170,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $90,501,000 after purchasing an additional 248,020 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company's stock.

Get CF Industries alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CF

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.56 and a 1 year high of $141.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting CF Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $438,704.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 31,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,891,293.68. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,586,977.72. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CF Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CF Industries wasn't on the list.

While CF Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here