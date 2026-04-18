Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $66.10 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 164,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $66,103,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.83% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Robert B. Daugherty Foundation bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $100,580,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 118.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $108,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,418 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 882.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,893 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 179.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 253,735 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $98,381,000 after acquiring an additional 65,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $487.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $412.12 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $430.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.91. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.02 and a 52 week high of $487.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Valmont Industries's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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