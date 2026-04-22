Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 103,877 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,004 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,877 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $581,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $7,072,000. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company's stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,168.00 to $1,163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,224.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $903.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $966.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $984.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here