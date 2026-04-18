Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 66,346 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,943,732 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 66,346 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.53% of General Motors worth $402,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut General Motors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.25.

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General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. General Motors Company has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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