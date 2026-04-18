Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,032 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 19,641 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.30% of S&P Global worth $481,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $456,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,865,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,229 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $81,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,078 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $442.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Evercore set a $625.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $558.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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