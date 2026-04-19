Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 91,250 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,133 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 91,250 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,271,530 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $8,546,264,000 after buying an additional 436,563 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 594,934 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $64,140,000 after buying an additional 29,855 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 161,551 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.1%

ORLY stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.77 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here