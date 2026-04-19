Ninety One UK Ltd Takes Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:GE opened at $304.66 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $176.02 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $311.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

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