Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 54,820 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,170 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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