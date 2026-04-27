Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,990 Spotify Technology $SPOT

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company's stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Key Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $692.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,758,773.68. This represents a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $516.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $501.08 and a 200-day moving average of $551.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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