NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,408,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,032,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.08% of NiSource worth $2,606,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 44,414 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,148 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 32,467 shares during the last quarter. CPC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 140,084 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Ticino Wealth acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 261,635 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiSource from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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