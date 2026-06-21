Nolet Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Nolet Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,399 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Nolet Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MilWealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $244.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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