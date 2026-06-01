Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,831 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,441 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Vertiv worth $62,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock worth $1,276,173,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $808,701,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock worth $517,715,000 after buying an additional 491,349 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vertiv Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $316.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $104.71 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

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