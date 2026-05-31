Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,546 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323,920 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Realty Income worth $130,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $61.31 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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