Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 478,919 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 196.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,857 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 478,919 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Robinhood Markets worth $81,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.38.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.29. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,186,250. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 560,765 shares of company stock valued at $40,946,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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