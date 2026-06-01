Free Trial
→ The Iran War Just Broke the Gold Market (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 58,820 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Amphenol logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nomura Asset Management increased its Amphenol stake by 14.3% in Q4, buying 58,820 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 470,724 shares valued at about $63.6 million.
  • Amphenol reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $1.06 per share on revenue of $7.62 billion, and raised its Q2 2026 EPS guidance to $1.14-$1.16.
  • The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, while analysts remain broadly positive with 14 Buy ratings and a consensus Moderate Buy rating.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amphenol.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,724 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 58,820 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $63,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2%

APH stock opened at $148.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average of $138.69. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.87.

Get Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amphenol Right Now?

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
The Iran War Just Broke the Gold Market
The Iran War Just Broke the Gold Market
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines