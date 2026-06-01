Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 58,820 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,724 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 58,820 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $63,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2%

APH stock opened at $148.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average of $138.69. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.87.

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Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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