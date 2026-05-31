Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 60,097 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,456 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,097 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $163,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 9.2%

PLTR opened at $156.54 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $375.27 billion, a PE ratio of 175.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.13.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,524 shares of company stock valued at $125,501,302. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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