Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,423 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,277 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $75,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $262.83 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $279.70. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $256.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: The STB did accept Union Pacific’s revised merger application, which keeps the transaction alive and moves it one step forward in the regulatory process. Article Title

The STB did accept Union Pacific’s revised merger application, which keeps the transaction alive and moves it one step forward in the regulatory process. Neutral Sentiment: Brookfield Infrastructure may benefit from divestitures if the merger eventually proceeds, since regulators are expected to require sales of regional lines, yards, or equipment. Article Title

Brookfield Infrastructure may benefit from divestitures if the merger eventually proceeds, since regulators are expected to require sales of regional lines, yards, or equipment. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern said they will work with regulators and continue pushing the case for creating the first transcontinental railroad. Article Title

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern said they will work with regulators and continue pushing the case for creating the first transcontinental railroad. Negative Sentiment: The STB’s pause signals more regulatory friction, extending the approval timeline and increasing uncertainty around whether the merger will close on the company’s preferred schedule. Article Title

The STB’s pause signals more regulatory friction, extending the approval timeline and increasing uncertainty around whether the merger will close on the company’s preferred schedule. Negative Sentiment: CN publicly backed the regulator’s decision to freeze the review, arguing Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern still haven’t met the higher standard needed to justify the deal. Article Title

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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