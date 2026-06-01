Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,281 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $65,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 197.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,861 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $79,498,000 after acquiring an additional 187,142 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 52.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $278.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $307.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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