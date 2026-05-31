Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,900 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $86,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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